The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 03, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.34 1.34
2-M 1.40 1.40
3-M 1.46 1.46
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.94 1.95
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
Most Saved
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
S. Korean gov't mulls simultaneous use of Ukrainian-version spelling for its cities
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections