(LEAD) Yoon leads Lee in hypothetical two-way race: polls
(ATTN: ADDS new polls in paras 6-9)
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol leads his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung in a hypothetical two-way race, according to four polls conducted before Yoon merged candidacies with Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party.
According to a survey conducted by Embrain Public from Tuesday to Wednesday, Yoon led Lee 45.9 percent to 45 percent in a hypothetical two-way race. The gap of 0.9 percentage point was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.
Another survey conducted by Embrain Public from Monday to Wednesday, Yoon led Lee 47.4 percent to 41.5 percent. The 5.9-percentage point gap points was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Earlier in the day, Ahn dropped out of the race and declared his support for Yoon.
The merger could boost Yoon's chances in the tight race where he and Lee of the ruling Democratic Party have been running neck and neck with around 40 percent support each in recent polls, while Ahn has had around 10 percent.
In a survey conducted by Ipsos Tuesday and Wednesday, Yoon garnered 48.9 percent support compared with Lee's 42.8 percent. Their gap was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
A Kantar Korea survey from Sunday to Tuesday put Yoon ahead of Lee at 49 percent vs. 38.3 percent, outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Yoon also topped a hypothetical three-way race, also involving Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, in a survey conducted by Gallup Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yoon beat Lee by 42.5 percent to 42.2 percent, within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Sim received 7.3 percent
In seven other polls involving all four candidates, four surveys found Yoon ahead of Lee within the margin of error, and two others showed Yoon's lead outside the margin of error. They tied in the remaining one survey.
By law, polls conducted within six days of the election cannot be published until after voting closes, but polls conducted before the restriction can be published.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting