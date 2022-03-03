Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(5th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party on Thursday dropped out of the presidential race and declared his support for main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol following a surprise last-minute agreement to merge candidacies.
The deal came on the eve of early voting ahead of the March 9 election and is expected to boost Yoon's chances in a tight race where he is running neck and neck with ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) within the margin of error.
(2nd LD) BOK maintains 4 pct growth estimate for 2021, inches up Q4 estimate to 1.2 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank maintained its earlier 2021 economic growth estimate Thursday but slightly increased its estimate for the fourth quarter, citing larger-than-expected exports.
South Korea's economy grew 4 percent in 2021 after expanding 1.2 percent in the October-December period, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell below 200,000 Thursday, with health authorities staying on alert over the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country reported 198,803 new coronavirus infections, including 198,749 local cases, raising the total caseload to 3,691,488 according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Samsung's presence in smartphone chipset market drops in Q4: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s share in the smartphone chipset market dropped in the fourth quarter, research showed Thursday, amid efforts to restructure the company's smartphone portfolio strategy.
The South Korean tech giant, which makes Exynos chipsets, accounted for four percent of the global shipments of smartphone application processor (AP) and system-on-chip (SoC) in the October-December period, down three percent from a year ago, according to a report from industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
Ukraine crisis causes delay in S. Korea,-U.S.-Japan talks to arrange defense ministerial meeting: official
SEOUL -- The armed conflict in Ukraine has led to a delay in talks among South Korea, the United States and Japan to arrange their in-person defense ministerial meeting, a Seoul official said Thursday.
The three countries have been in talks to set up a meeting among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi, in line with an agreement at their phone talks last month to meet face-to-face at a "mutually agreed-upon" date.
Ukraine crisis feared to have extensive impact on S. Korean economy: finance chief
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine is forecast to have significant impacts on the South Korean economy, vowing to seeking every policy means to overcome the difficulties.
The government has been closely monitoring Russia's recent military operations against Ukraine, as it has joined the U.S.-led global efforts to impose sanctions on Russia.
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
SEOUL -- Mobile phones, cars and other consumer goods are not subject to the United States' sweeping restrictions on exports to Russia, South Korea's trade ministry said Thursday.
Last week, the U.S. government announced the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR) for "all of Russia" as part of its export controls to block Russia's access to global high-tech products and other major items, such as semiconductors, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
7 in 10 S. Koreans suffered income reduction amid pandemic: survey
SEOUL -- Nearly seven in 10 South Koreans saw their income fall in the wake of COVID-19, a survey showed Thursday.
In the online survey of 2,016 people aged 18 or above by the Korea Institute of Public Administration from Nov. 15-22, 68 percent said their average monthly income was lower in 2021 than in 2019 before the pandemic struck.
