Seventeen's Hoshi tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Hoshi of K-pop boy group Seventeen has tested positive for COVID-19, his management agency said Thursday, as the nationwide spread of the omicron variant continues to affect the pop music scene.
The 25-year-old singer, whose original Korean name is Kwon Soon-young, tested positive in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as he has been experiencing a cough and a sore throat since Wednesday afternoon, Pledis Entertainment said on Weverse and social media.
He took the test after receiving a positive result on a self-test, it added.
"Hoshi is not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a cough and a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home," the agency said.
All other members, excluding Wonwoo and Vernon, tested negative through self-test kits. The two fully recovered after being diagnosed with the disease last month.
"Hoshi will not be able to participate in future activities for the time being," Pledis said. "We will do our best to support his treatment and recovery so that he can meet his fans in good shape."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
S. Korean gov't mulls simultaneous use of Ukrainian-version spelling for its cities
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread