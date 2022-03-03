S. Korea says F-35A emergency landing caused by bird strike, subsequent damage
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's radar-evading F-35A fighter made an emergency belly landing in January due to a bird strike that caused internal damage, its military said Thursday.
Wrapping up a weekslong probe into the incident on Jan. 4, the Air Force said a 10-kilogram eagle hit the plane's left air intake, penetrated a bulkhead into its weapons bay and caused damage to a hydraulic duct and power supply wiring that affected its navigation system and landing gear operation.
The incident occurred when the fighter was making a low-altitude flight to enter a shooting range for an air-to-ground firing mission after taking off from an air base in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, officials said. The pilot emerged unscathed.
Soon after the incident, South Korea and the United States formed a joint investigation team consisting of 12 South Korean experts and 14 U.S. officials from the government, the Air Force and the manufacturer of the fighter.
Investigators have looked into the fighter's flight recorder, air traffic control radar track data and statements from the pilot to verify the cause of the emergency landing.
In January, South Korea's Air Force completed the deployment of 40 F-35A radar-evading fighters. The deployment of the 40 jets was initially set for the end of last year, but it was delayed due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a centerpiece of the country's air power, the warplane is expected to boost operational capabilities and strengthen its readiness posture against potential enemy forces, according to Air Force officers.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
