S. Korea's vice FM condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine, cites strong Seoul-Washington alliance
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun joined a chorus of criticism Thursday against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in person. He criticized President Vladimir Putin by name for staging a war, while emphasizing the robustness of Seoul's alliance with Washington.
"Our solidarity with #Ukriane is very strong. Military aggression is never right," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Our ROKUS alliance is undoubtedly strong & sound. In the name of #humanity, we strongly condemn Russia. Putin must stop this nonsense!"
Choi was retweeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's message that, "The U.S. and the Republic of Korea stand together against Russia for its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine." The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.
"The ROK's support for denying selected Russian banks access to SWIFT and imposition of export controls are helping place massive costs on Russia," Blinken added.
(END)
