Military reports 1,532 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:37 March 03, 2022
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 1,532 additional COVID-19 cases to set a new daily record, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 21,699.
The new cases included 1,024 from the Army, 199 from the Air Force, 120 from the Navy, 91 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 80 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 15 cases from the ministry and three from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,134 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
