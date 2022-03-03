Donations to Ukrainians gain traction among ordinary S. Koreans
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Personal donations toward helping out the government of Ukraine and its people after Russia's invasion have gained traction among South Koreans as the attacks reached the end of the first week.
The Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea, which announced a special bank account to collect humanitarian donations to assist the Eastern European country in its plight, said it managed to raise over 150 million won (US$125,000) in just the first day.
The embassy said it thanked everyone who shared their encouragement and support to the Ukrainian people during the difficult times.
Cho Hyun-won, a 22-year-old university student, said he learned about the embassy's donation program and sent 100,000 won to help the Ukrainian people.
"I believe South Korea currently stands thanks to the sacrifices made by other countries for our freedom. As someone living comfortably now, I wanted to help Ukraine currently fighting alone against Russia," Cho said.
Various nongovernmental organizations have also launched emergency charity programs to help Ukraine in its national crisis. The Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, the Seoul-based Good Neighbors International and the Korean Committee for UNICEF have all started donation campaigns in the wake of Russia's Ukrainian aggression.
Yoo Cheol-hyun, a 40-year-old worker in Seoul, said he decided to donate to the UNICEF drive after seeing a photo of an injured Ukrainian girl receiving emergency medical care from a Russian shelling attack.
"I wanted to help as the photo reminded me of my 10-month-old daughter," Yoo said. He said he shared the donation drive website link with his office coworkers in a joint online chat room.
Others have shared their support by donating cryptocurrencies to Ukraine's cause.
Kang Eun-jung, a 45-year-old mother of three children, said she sent 200,000 won worth of cryptocurrency to Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization that helps the country's military through crowdfunding.
"I thought it would be easier to donate with bitcoin than by doing so after trading my money into U.S. dollars," she said. Kang added she plans to donate some 1 million won worth of bitcoin in total.
