KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:43 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Youngone Corp 42,500 DN 100
Yuhan 58,300 UP 500
SLCORP 24,600 UP 950
HITEJINRO 35,700 0
DL 61,200 UP 1,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,000 UP 2,400
ShinhanGroup 38,550 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 28,050 UP 950
Daesang 22,450 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,545 UP 25
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 200
KIA CORP. 73,800 UP 1,700
NEXENTIRE 6,380 UP 180
CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 UP 1,300
KCC 332,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 86,600 UP 1,200
AmoreG 49,000 UP 450
HyundaiMtr 177,500 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,032,000 UP 16,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 UP 60
KAL 28,800 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,050 UP 130
Daewoong 30,900 UP 650
BukwangPharm 12,300 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 92,600 UP 500
Nongshim 308,000 0
SGBC 66,200 UP 1,700
Shinsegae 264,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 74,100 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 117,500 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 12,850 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 UP 1,150
SK hynix 129,000 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 666,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,450 UP 1,750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,350 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,350 UP 600
(MORE)

