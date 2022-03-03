Youngone Corp 42,500 DN 100

Yuhan 58,300 UP 500

SLCORP 24,600 UP 950

HITEJINRO 35,700 0

DL 61,200 UP 1,300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,000 UP 2,400

ShinhanGroup 38,550 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 28,050 UP 950

Daesang 22,450 UP 300

SKNetworks 4,545 UP 25

ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 250

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 200

KIA CORP. 73,800 UP 1,700

NEXENTIRE 6,380 UP 180

CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 UP 1,300

KCC 332,000 UP 2,500

SKBP 86,600 UP 1,200

AmoreG 49,000 UP 450

HyundaiMtr 177,500 UP 7,000

TaekwangInd 1,032,000 UP 16,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 UP 60

KAL 28,800 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,050 UP 130

Daewoong 30,900 UP 650

BukwangPharm 12,300 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 92,600 UP 500

Nongshim 308,000 0

SGBC 66,200 UP 1,700

Shinsegae 264,000 UP 500

LG Corp. 74,100 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 117,500 UP 3,000

BoryungPharm 12,850 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 78,200 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 UP 1,150

SK hynix 129,000 UP 4,000

Youngpoong 666,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,450 UP 1,750

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,350 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 189,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,350 UP 600

(MORE)