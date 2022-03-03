KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 42,550 UP 650
Hanwha 31,350 UP 150
DB HiTek 70,700 UP 800
CJ 84,900 UP 800
LX INT 29,800 UP 1,750
DongkukStlMill 17,050 UP 550
TaihanElecWire 1,575 DN 5
DOOSAN 120,500 UP 9,000
Celltrion 171,000 UP 12,000
CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 UP 500
GC Corp 185,000 UP 8,000
LotteChilsung 157,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 86,100 UP 1,300
GCH Corp 23,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,550 UP 20
POSCO 290,500 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 58,900 UP 200
SamsungElec 72,900 UP 1,200
LOTTE 29,600 UP 150
NHIS 11,900 UP 100
DongwonInd 211,500 UP 2,500
SK Discovery 40,850 UP 200
LS 49,950 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113000 DN3500
GS E&C 44,400 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 551,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 164,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,920 UP 180
SKC 140,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 27,200 UP 250
Ottogi 438,500 UP 5,500
MERITZ SECU 6,150 UP 170
HtlShilla 80,700 UP 500
Hanmi Science 44,950 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 170,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 77,100 UP 4,100
LG Innotek 345,000 UP 24,500
S-1 72,500 UP 400
KSOE 91,500 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 DN 1,050
(MORE)
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread