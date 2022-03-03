MS IND 24,450 UP 250

OCI 110,000 DN 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 44,250 UP 1,300

KorZinc 552,000 DN 17,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,990 DN 60

HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,900 DN 600

HyundaiMipoDock 79,900 DN 1,300

IS DONGSEO 55,100 UP 2,600

Mobis 227,000 UP 3,000

HMM 31,000 UP 1,900

S-Oil 89,300 DN 300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 UP 3,100

KumhoPetrochem 160,500 UP 2,000

Hanchem 223,000 0

DWS 56,300 UP 1,900

ZINUS 75,100 UP 2,000

Asiana Airlines 18,950 UP 100

COWAY 71,100 DN 600

KEPCO 24,100 UP 950

SamsungSecu 42,800 UP 600

KG DONGBU STL 10,850 0

SKTelecom 54,900 UP 400

SNT MOTIV 44,650 UP 2,150

HyundaiElev 38,500 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDS 142,000 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,650 0

KUMHOTIRE 3,990 UP 15

Hanon Systems 11,900 UP 200

SK 232,500 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 35,100 DN 450

Handsome 36,350 UP 450

NAVER 325,500 UP 8,500

DONGSUH 27,300 UP 50

SamsungEng 24,200 UP 850

SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 2,000

PanOcean 6,990 UP 390

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 UP 2,300

SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 150

(MORE)