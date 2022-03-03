KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 24,450 UP 250
OCI 110,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 44,250 UP 1,300
KorZinc 552,000 DN 17,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 DN 60
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,900 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 79,900 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 55,100 UP 2,600
Mobis 227,000 UP 3,000
HMM 31,000 UP 1,900
S-Oil 89,300 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 UP 3,100
KumhoPetrochem 160,500 UP 2,000
Hanchem 223,000 0
DWS 56,300 UP 1,900
ZINUS 75,100 UP 2,000
Asiana Airlines 18,950 UP 100
COWAY 71,100 DN 600
KEPCO 24,100 UP 950
SamsungSecu 42,800 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 0
SKTelecom 54,900 UP 400
SNT MOTIV 44,650 UP 2,150
HyundaiElev 38,500 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 142,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,650 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,990 UP 15
Hanon Systems 11,900 UP 200
SK 232,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 35,100 DN 450
Handsome 36,350 UP 450
NAVER 325,500 UP 8,500
DONGSUH 27,300 UP 50
SamsungEng 24,200 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 6,990 UP 390
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 UP 2,300
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 150
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread