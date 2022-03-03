KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,850 UP 250
Kakao 96,600 UP 1,300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 17,950 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,300 UP 1,200
KT&G 80,400 UP 200
LG Display 19,050 UP 350
IBK 10,700 UP 200
DHICO 21,250 UP 100
Doosanfc 40,350 DN 350
Kangwonland 26,750 DN 150
DSME 26,050 DN 1,450
HDSINFRA 6,970 UP 60
DWEC 6,780 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 UP 900
CJ CheilJedang 371,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 173,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 39,700 UP 2,550
LGH&H 959,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 558,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 92,600 UP 4,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,800 UP 800
NCsoft 459,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,150 0
LGELECTRONICS 127,500 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 104,500 UP 3,000
GS 41,700 UP 350
Huchems 22,250 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 UP 800
KIH 80,000 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,250 UP 800
CJ CGV 26,250 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,020 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 20,200 DN 950
SK Innovation 212,500 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 32,850 DN 350
(MORE)
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread