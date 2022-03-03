KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 58,400 UP 1,100
Hansae 23,000 DN 50
LIG Nex1 72,500 DN 400
Fila Holdings 35,500 UP 150
KOLON IND 61,100 UP 300
HanmiPharm 266,000 UP 2,500
CSWIND 63,000 DN 100
Meritz Financial 35,050 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 100
emart 137,000 UP 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 45,550 DN 300
PIAM 44,400 UP 400
HANJINKAL 52,600 UP 200
DoubleUGames 50,800 UP 500
CUCKOO 17,850 UP 200
COSMAX 86,100 DN 600
MANDO 47,850 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 UP 19,000
GKL 14,550 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 38,350 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,300 UP 150
Netmarble 104,500 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 298,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52900 DN100
ORION 92,400 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 UP 150
BGF Retail 165,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 128,500 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 17,200 UP 550
HYOSUNG TNC 493,000 UP 14,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 510,000 UP 22,500
SKBS 149,000 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,150 UP 450
KakaoBank 48,600 UP 700
HYBE 278,500 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 125,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 131,500 UP 3,000
kakaopay 147,000 DN 1,000
SKSQUARE 55,100 UP 1,000
(END)
-
