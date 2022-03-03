KBFinancialGroup 58,400 UP 1,100

Hansae 23,000 DN 50

LIG Nex1 72,500 DN 400

Fila Holdings 35,500 UP 150

KOLON IND 61,100 UP 300

HanmiPharm 266,000 UP 2,500

CSWIND 63,000 DN 100

Meritz Financial 35,050 DN 900

BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 100

emart 137,000 UP 6,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 UP900

KOLMAR KOREA 45,550 DN 300

PIAM 44,400 UP 400

HANJINKAL 52,600 UP 200

DoubleUGames 50,800 UP 500

CUCKOO 17,850 UP 200

COSMAX 86,100 DN 600

MANDO 47,850 UP 2,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 UP 19,000

GKL 14,550 DN 150

Doosan Bobcat 38,350 UP 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,300 UP 150

Netmarble 104,500 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 298,500 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52900 DN100

ORION 92,400 UP 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 UP 150

BGF Retail 165,500 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 128,500 UP 3,500

HDC-OP 17,200 UP 550

HYOSUNG TNC 493,000 UP 14,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 510,000 UP 22,500

SKBS 149,000 UP 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,150 UP 450

KakaoBank 48,600 UP 700

HYBE 278,500 DN 8,000

SK ie technology 125,500 UP 1,500

DL E&C 131,500 UP 3,000

kakaopay 147,000 DN 1,000

SKSQUARE 55,100 UP 1,000

(END)