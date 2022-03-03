4 injured in electric shock accident at LG Display's Paju factory
All News 16:42 March 03, 2022
PAJU, South Korea, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Four workers were injured, three of them seriously, after they were electrocuted at South Korea's major display panel maker LG Display Co.'s factory in Paju, north of Seoul, on Thursday, officials said.
All four of them have been sent to a nearby hospital.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
