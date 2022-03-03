Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4 injured in electric shock accident at LG Display's Paju factory

All News 16:42 March 03, 2022

PAJU, South Korea, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Four workers were injured, three of them seriously, after they were electrocuted at South Korea's major display panel maker LG Display Co.'s factory in Paju, north of Seoul, on Thursday, officials said.

All four of them have been sent to a nearby hospital.

This undated file photo, provided by LG Display Co., shows its plant in Paju, north of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

