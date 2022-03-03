S. Korean Bond Yields on March 3, 2022
All News 16:38 March 03, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.512 1.487 +2.5
2-year TB 1.960 1.958 +0.2
3-year TB 2.195 2.187 +0.8
10-year TB 2.648 2.613 +3.5
2-year MSB 2.011 1.994 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.835 2.813 +2.2
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
