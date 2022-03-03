S. Korea, Hungary vow to boost trade, green, digital ties
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The top industry officials of South Korea and Hungary agreed Thursday to strengthen cooperation on trade and various new industry fields, such as green growth and the transition to digital, Seoul's industry ministry said.
South Korean Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Hungary's Finance Minister Varga Mihaly reached the consensus during a video conference held earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to work closely on their push for green growth and the transition to digital, and to conduct joint research and development on various new industry sectors in a move to better respond to emerging challenges, such as supply chains disruptions.
The Hungarian minister vowed efforts to improve its investment conditions for South Korean firms, and Moon suggested extra joint efforts to prevent the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine from affecting their business activities, the ministry said.
"The two sides agreed to boost ties in a wide range of sectors including trade, finance, health care, infrastructure and culture as strategic partners," the ministry said in a release.
In November last year, the two nations decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during a summit meeting between President Moon Jae-in and his Hungarian counterpart, Janos Ader, in Budapest.
Two-way trade has been on a rise to hit a record high of US$4.8 billion last year, according to South Korean government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread