S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of state bonds in March

All News 17:01 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$12.02 billion) in government bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.6 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.8 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 4 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 500 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.

South Korea issued 19.32 trillion won in state bonds in February.

