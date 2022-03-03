Hankook Technology to raise 1 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:57 March 03, 2022
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Technology Inc.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won (US$830,150). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.29 million common shares at a price of 774 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
