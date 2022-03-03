Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party on Thursday dropped out of the presidential race and declared his support for main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol following a surprise last-minute agreement to merge candidacies.
The deal came on the eve of early voting ahead of the March 9 election and is expected to boost Yoon's chances in a tight race where he is running neck and neck with ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) within the margin of error.
-----------------
(News Focus) Yoon, Ahn shake up presidential race with candidacy merger
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The candidacy merger between Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party could be a game changer in a tight presidential race, though it may be too early for them to celebrate victory.
After a roller-coaster ride of negotiations, Yoon and Ahn pulled off a deal on Thursday to merge campaigns while agreeing to field Yoon as the unified opposition candidate for the March 9 election.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
SEOUL -- Mobile phones, cars and other consumer goods are not subject to the United States' sweeping restrictions on exports to Russia, South Korea's trade ministry said Thursday.
Last week, the U.S. government announced the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR) for "all of Russia" as part of its export controls to block Russia's access to global high-tech products and other major items, such as semiconductors, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-----------------
S. Korean Embassy in Ukraine prepares to resume operations after moving to Chernivtsi
SEOUL -- South Korea's mission in Ukraine is preparing to resume operations in Chernivtsi, near Romania, after moving out of the capital city of Kyiv, a foreign ministry official said Thursday, as Russia steps up military actions in the country.
Ambassador Kim Hyung-tae and other embassy staff arrived in Chernivtsi on Wednesday night, along with six South Korean nationals who expressed intent to move out of the Ukrainian capital, according to the official.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon says threat of new Cold War looming on Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that the threat of a new Cold War is looming over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging the government to set up strategic plans to cope with a fast-changing global security environment.
Moon made the remarks at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting earlier in the day, during which participants discussed security challenges between 2021 and 2030, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Thursday.
A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Kim came back positive, according to the office, adding he will receive at-home treatment for seven days at his official residence in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea says F-35A emergency landing caused by bird strike, subsequent damage
SEOUL -- South Korea's radar-evading F-35A fighter made an emergency belly landing in January due to a bird strike that caused internal damage, its military said Thursday.
Wrapping up a weekslong probe into the incident on Jan. 4, the Air Force said a 10-kilogram eagle hit the plane's left air intake, penetrated a bulkhead into its weapons bay and caused damage to a hydraulic duct and power supply wiring that affected its navigation system and landing gear operation.
-----------------
Over 158,000 kids stay home on 1st day of school due to possible COVID-19 infection
SEOUL -- More than 158,000 kindergartners and teenagers did not go to school on the first day of the new spring semester due to possible COVID-19 infections, the education ministry said Thursday.
A total of 5.86 million kindergartners and elementary, middle and high school students across the country have been advised to take rapid antigen tests and enter the results on the designated self-check mobile application before attending in-person classes on Wednesday.
-----------------
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread