S. Korean crypto exchanges block Russian IP addresses over its invasion of Ukraine
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have blocked IP addresses from Russia in an effort to join global sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Upbit, the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange by transaction, announced Thursday withdrawal requests from Russian IP addresses could be rejected.
"We've blocked subscriptions by users in countries which are at high risks of money laundering, in line with guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force," Upbit said, referring to the global anti-money laundering body.
The exchange said it could turn down requests to withdraw if they are found to be transactions related to Russia.
Gopax, another cryptocurrency exchange, on Wednesday froze some 20 accounts registered by Russian users and barred IP addresses from Russia.
Bithumb and Korbit also blocked access from Russian IP addresses Thursday.
The United States and its allies have intensified sanctions against Russia, including export controls and removing Moscow from the SWIFT international payment network.
Concerns have grown that Russia may use digital money to stave off the impact of U.S. sanctions, as the SWIFT-related measure is intended to leave Russia further isolated from the international financial system.
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting