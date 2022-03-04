(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 4)
Fielding single candidate
Opposition seeks to boost chances in election
Two opposition presidential candidates have reached a last-minute agreement on fielding a single candidate, raising their chances of winning in the March 9 election. Under the accord announced Thursday, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party dropped out of the race and declared his support for Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
The surprise deal has turned the presidential race into a three-way competition among Yoon and his two rivals, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party. It came as Yoon and Lee were engaging in a neck-and-neck battle with around 40 percent of public support each in the latest polls, while Ahn was struggling with less than 10 percent.
We welcome the deal as it reflects supporters' call for the unity of the opposition toward the goal of a change of government. The single candidacy could tip the balance in favor of conservative candidate Yoon. However, some critics warn that the move will have little effect on the election results, predicting that not all of Ahn's supporters will vote for Yoon.
The question is how Yoon and Ahn will make joint efforts to persuade the latter's supporters to back the single candidate. The agreement came belatedly, only six days before election day. The deal was made 18 days after Ahn had initially proposed the unified candidacy to Yoon, showing difficulties in narrowing their differences over the matter. Now it is fortunate to see the two finally joining hands in the effort to realize their common goal of defeating the ruling party candidate.
We positively assess their agreement to form a government of national unity in case Yoon wins the election. They have also promised to merge the two parties immediately after the election. We hope they will keep this promise faithfully to unite the opposition even if Yoon loses to Lee.
More than anything else, Yoon and Ahn, along with their parties, need to present joint campaign promises and common policy proposals in order to give credence to the single candidacy. They should endeavor to prove that their deal is not just a political gambit, but a genuine effort to live up to supporters' aspirations for a drastic change for the better.
According to the latest opinion polls, a majority of Koreans want to see a power change, citing the Moon Jae-in administration's failure to stabilize housing prices, revive the economy and create a fair and just society. So, Yoon and Ahn should present detailed measures to bring hope to the nation.
First and foremost, the unified candidacy should be a first step toward healing the nation, which has been sharply divided amid ideological and partisan confrontations. Hopefully, it will serve as an opportunity to end divisive politics and the winner-take-all mantra. It should also open the way for national unity and harmony.
(END)
