(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 4)

The question is how Yoon and Ahn will make joint efforts to persuade the latter's supporters to back the single candidate. The agreement came belatedly, only six days before election day. The deal was made 18 days after Ahn had initially proposed the unified candidacy to Yoon, showing difficulties in narrowing their differences over the matter. Now it is fortunate to see the two finally joining hands in the effort to realize their common goal of defeating the ruling party candidate.