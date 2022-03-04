S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won an exemption from the United States' expanded export restrictions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.
Last week, the U.S. government announced the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR) for "all of Russia" as part of its export controls to block Russia's access to global high-tech products and other major items, such as semiconductors, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The measure calls on companies to receive a license from the U.S. for tech-related items using U.S. technology before they can be shipped to Russia, which is feared to affect major South Korean exporters, as they use U.S. technology and software.
South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with senior U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday, and the two sides agreed to include South Korea in the U.S.' list of exempt countries, according to the ministry.
"The U.S. assessed that South Korea's sanctions against Russia are well-aligned with the international standard and announced its decision to put South Korea on the list of FDPR exempt nations," the ministry said in a release.
South Korea is now included on the list of 33 nations, which includes the European Union, Britain and Japan.
