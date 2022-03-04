(LEAD) Early voting for presidential election kicks off
(ATTN: UPDATES with candidates' voting, remarks; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Early voting for the presidential election kicked off Friday at 3,552 polling stations nationwide, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol among the first to cast their ballots.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party visited a polling station in central Seoul, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party voted in the southeastern city of Busan.
"Politics is done by the people and victory always belongs to the people," Lee told reporters after casting his vote. "I will win without fail together with the people and firmly open the path of unity, economy and peace."
Yoon spoke to reporters after visiting the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"The people must take part in early voting in order to change the government and find new hope," he said, recalling that he resigned as prosecutor-general exactly a year ago in protest of the current administration.
Early voting is open to anyone who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day next Wednesday.
As of 11 a.m., turnout was 5.38 percent, the highest on record for the same time since nationwide early voting was introduced in the June 2014 local elections, according to the National Election Commission.
More than 44 million people are eligible to vote in this year's election.
Minor candidate Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party cast her ballot early Friday in Seoul before heading southeast to Changwon, Daegu and Daejeon to meet with voters there.
"This election is an election of grand transformation from a politics of vested interests to a multiparty coalition government of responsibility," she said after voting.
President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook voted at a polling booth near Cheong Wa Dae.
Polling stations will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote if they arrive at a polling station between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
This year's presidential election is being held concurrently with by-elections for five parliamentary seats.
Early voting for the parliamentary elections will take place at the same places at the same time.
On the campaign trail, Lee is scheduled to make stops in Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province before returning to Seoul via Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.
In Seoul, he will hold campaign rallies in the eastern districts of Jungnang and Gangdong.
Yoon's campaigning will focus on the southeastern region comprising Busan, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.
Yoon's campaign has been expected to receive a boost after Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party dropped out of the race Thursday to merge candidacies with Yoon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people