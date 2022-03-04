Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.

All News 08:35 March 04, 2022

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The government will push back the anti-COVID-19 business curfew on cafes, restaurants and other multiuse facilities by an hour to 11 p.m. starting Saturday, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said.

The decision was announced at a COVID-19 response meeting despite the country's soaring daily infections.

Keywords
#virus curbs #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
