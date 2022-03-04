Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 04, 2022

SEOUL, Mar. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/02 Sunny 60

Incheon 11/02 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/00 Sunny 60

Daejeon 17/-1 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 14/-5 Sunny 70

Gangneung 18/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 60

Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 17/01 Cloudy 10

Busan 15/05 Sunny 20

