Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 04, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/02 Sunny 60
Incheon 11/02 Sunny 60
Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 60
Cheongju 17/00 Sunny 60
Daejeon 17/-1 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 14/-5 Sunny 70
Gangneung 18/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 60
Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 20
Jeju 17/07 Sunny 20
Daegu 17/01 Cloudy 10
Busan 15/05 Sunny 20
(END)
