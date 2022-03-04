(LEAD) Moon casts early vote for next week's presidential election
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in cast his ballot Friday, as South Korea began two-day early voting for next week's presidential election.
Wearing a face mask and disposable gloves, Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook voted at a polling booth inside the Samcheong-dong community service center near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Moon's office said.
Earlier in the day, Moon encouraged people to cast their ballots, saying, "As the sovereign of a democratic republic, I hope all people will participate in exercising sacred voting rights."
The presidential election comes as the nation is grappling with the worst wave of COVID-19 pandemic, driven by highly transmissible omicron variant.
Early voting is open to anyone who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day next Wednesday.
Moon said those infected with the virus can also cast their ballots.
Polling stations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote if they arrive at a polling station between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
