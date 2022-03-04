Imported car sales fall 13 pct in Feb. amid chip shortages
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 13 percent in February from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt vehicle production, an industry association said Friday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles fell to 19,454 units last month from 22,290 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
"Chip supply issues continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales last month," the statement said.
The bestselling models last month were Mercedes-Benz's E 350 4MATIC sedan and E 250 sedan and BMW's 520 sedan, it said.
In February, three German brands -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea -- sold a combined 14,738 units, down 10 percent from 16,424 the previous year.
German cars accounted for seven out of 10 imported vehicles sold in Asia's fourth-biggest economy last month, KAIDA said.
Three Japanese carmakers -- Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and its independent brand, Lexus -- sold a combined 1,009 units in February, down 23 percent from 1,311 a year earlier.
Imported brands accounted for 18.1 percent of the Korean passenger vehicle market in January, down from 18.65 percent a year ago. Their market share for February will be available next month, KAIDA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting