JCS chief to depart for Saudi Arabia to expand defense cooperation
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer is set to depart for Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of efforts to enhance bilateral arms industry cooperation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul's trip to the Middle Eastern country comes as Seoul steps up military diplomacy to back South Korean defense firms' efforts to strengthen their foothold in the region.
During his stay from Saturday to Tuesday, Won plans to meet his Saudi counterpart Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and other officials to discuss regional security and cooperation in the defense industry, his office said.
Won also plans to attend the World Defense Show, slated to kick off in Riyadh next week, to promote South Korean-made military products.
Some 800 companies from 45 countries, including 27 from South Korea, are expected to join the exhibition. Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief Kang Eun-ho has departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the event.
Won's visit to the country was arranged at the invitation of his counterpart. He will return home on Tuesday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people