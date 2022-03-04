Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Foreign reserves up in Feb. on increased dollar-converted value, investment profits
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign reserves expanded for the first time in four months in February thanks to a rise in dollar-converted value of holdings and other investment profits, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's foreign reserves stood at US$461.8 billion as of end-February, up $240 million from the previous month, according to the data provided by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
Sanctions against Russia show united front against unjust invasion of Ukraine: U.S. official
WASHINGTON -- The sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, including South Korea, show how many countries see Russia's invasion of Ukraine as unjust, a U.S. state department spokesperson said Thursday.
Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, said the United Nations has also voiced its clear opposition against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-----------------
(LEAD) Inflation growth hits over 3 pct for 5th month in Feb. amid soaring oil prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew more than 3 percent for the fifth straight month in February as energy costs spiked amid the Ukraine crisis, data showed Friday.
The consumer prices rose 3.7 percent on-year last month, compared with a 3.6 percent on-year gain in January, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to extend fuel tax cuts by 3 months amid soaring energy prices
SEOUL -- South Korea will extend fuel tax cuts by three months as the country is striving to ease the burden on consumers and a build-up of inflationary pressure, the country's top economic policymaker said Friday.
On Nov. 12, the government lowered fuel taxes by a record 20 percent in a bid to tame inflationary pressure. The tax reduction was set to expire at the end of April.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korea won an exemption from the United States' expanded export restrictions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.
The move came as South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with senior U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday and the two sides agreed to include South Korea in the U.S.' list of exempt countries.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Thriving Korean showbiz lures fans into investing in promising projects: Funderful CEO
SEOUL -- Director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning sensation "Parasite" (2019) is one of the most successful Korean titles in the world film market. The family satire is known to have grossed more than US$260 million in worldwide ticket sales, including $72 million in South Korea, becoming the bestselling Korean film in the world.
But it remains unknown how much director Bong or other investors have earned from the total income.
-----------------
S. Korea prepares separate voting areas, hospital polling stations amid soaring COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- Separate voting booths were set up for those infected with COVID-19, including 10 special polling stations at big hospitals, as early voting got under way for next week's presidential election amid soaring virus cases.
This year's election takes place as the wave of the omicron variant has been spreading rapidly in South Korea, pushing the country's daily virus cases to record highs. Friday's tally reached an all-time high of 266,853 cases.
(END)
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people