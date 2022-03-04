Memorial event for Battle of Gapyeong to be held April 22
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Gapyeong, a county of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, plans to hold a memorial ceremony commemorating a Korean War (1950-53) battle next month, together with four Commonwealth countries, the county office said Friday.
The ceremony slated for April 22 in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, will be jointly organized with the embassies of Britain, New Zealand, Canada and Australia to honor their fallen soldiers in the Battle of Gapyeong, the office said.
It said Gapyeong County head Kim Seong-gi met with military officers from the four Commonwealth countries' embassies at his office Thursday to share opinions about the memorial ceremony.
The four embassies have held a memorial event honoring Commonwealth veterans of the Battle of Gapyeong every April and this year's ceremony will be hosted by the British Embassy.
The Battle of Gapyeong took place from April 23-25, 1951, at the height of the Korean War. The 27th British Commonwealth Brigade composed of soldiers from the four countries successfully fought against Chinese forces, giving South Korean and U.N. forces time to secure their defense positions.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people