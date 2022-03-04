Polling stations packed on 1st day of early voting
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Long voting lines were formed at many polling stations across South Korea on Friday, as the two-day early voting got under way for next week's presidential election.
A polling station at the Yeonje Ward office in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was seen packed with voters around noon, mostly nearby office workers coming to vote during their lunch breaks.
"I came to vote after quickly eating lunch. Despite my break being shortened due to the longer-than-expected line, I'm glad that I was able to cast my precious vote," Kim Jin-soo, a 38-year-old office worker, told Yonhap News Agency.
Another office worker, surnamed Kim, said his company extended the employees' lunch period by 10 minutes to assist them with voting early.
A polling station in Yullyang-dong of Cheongju, some 110 kilometers south of Seoul, had a line of some 20 people at around 5:30 a.m., earlier than the 6 a.m. opening time.
Kim Hyeon-hee, a 62-year-old delivery worker, said he came out early to avoid the busy working hours during the daytime.
"I voted for the candidate who offered the most practical policies as opposed to exaggerated ones," he said.
A 32-year-old jobseeker surnamed Lee said he came after testing himself for COVID-19 using self-test kits.
"As my throat felt strange, I tested myself twice and got negative results. Despite feeling under the weather, I came to vote hoping to make this country a great place for young people," Lee said.
Workers at the polling stations were seen strictly complying with virus rules, making sure voters had their masks on, and handing out plastic gloves and hand sanitizer at the entrances
Social media were also flooded with photos taken in front of ballot stations or of ballot stamp marks on the back of users' hands. Many urged others to also vote early, with some even offering tips on voting procedures.
Some users also shared photos taken inside voting booths showing their ballots, which is banned by law.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people