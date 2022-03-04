Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday expressed his concern about a "new Cold War" and nationalism seeking to gain hegemony by force, as Russia pressed ahead with its invasion of Ukraine despite global condemnation and sanctions.
In a speech marking Korea's 1919 nationwide uprising against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, Moon emphasized that South Korea should have the power to prevent itself being pushed around by global powers.
------------
(LEAD) Moon calls for impenetrable defense posture
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called for a powerful defense posture Monday, saying peace can be achieved only based on strong defense, as the world is reeling from Russia's shocking invasion of Ukraine.
"The peace and prosperity we enjoy have been achieved on the foundation of strong security," Moon told a commencement and commissioning ceremony for the Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.
Based on strong defense capabilities, South Korea has pushed for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and turned North Korea's nuclear crisis into a mode of dialogue, Moon said.
------------
Experts paint dark outlook for inter-Korean relations this year
SEOUL -- A turnaround in inter-Korean ties this year may not be easy, even with the launch of South Korea's next government in May, experts said Monday, amid renewed tensions over a North Korean missile launch this week.
Experts painted a cloudy outlook for cross-border relations during their discussions published in the Korea Development Institute (KDI)'s February review of the North Korean economy.
------------
No special activity identified regarding N.K.'s nuclear program: defense minister
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook said Monday that no special activity has been detected with regard to North Korea's nuclear program, though Pyongyang appears to be bolstering its security posture in the border area.
"No special nuclear-related activity has been detected," Suh said during a parliamentary defense committee meeting. "North Korea is upgrading its missile capabilities by firing various missiles from the start of the year, and it is reinforcing its security posture in the border area."
------------
Yoon says N. Korea's lifting of moratorium 'matter of time'
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that North Korea's lifting of its moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests appears to be a "matter of time."
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party wrote the comment on Facebook shortly after North Korea announced its projectile launch on Sunday was part of its efforts to develop a "reconnaissance satellite."
------------
N.K. missile launch aimed at gaining attention amid Ukraine crisis: defense minister
SEOUL -- North Korea's ballistic missile launch this week appears aimed at demonstrating its policy line of "power for power" and grabbing global attention amid the armed conflict in Ukraine, South Korea's defense minister said Monday.
Suh Wook made the remarks during a hastily assembled meeting of top commanders, following Sunday's missile launch that the North claimed to be a test for developing a "reconnaissance satellite."
