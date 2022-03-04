Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 March 04, 2022

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 28 -- N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch

N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis

U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage

March 1 -- Human rights crises in N. Korea and others require international attention: Blinken

N.K. leader urges 'devoted march for people'

Biden remains silent on N. Korea amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 -- N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion

S. Korean, Russian diplomats discuss North Korea's recent missile test

3 -- N.K. leader attends tree planting event with party officials
