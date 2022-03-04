Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 28 -- N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis
U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage
March 1 -- Human rights crises in N. Korea and others require international attention: Blinken
N.K. leader urges 'devoted march for people'
Biden remains silent on N. Korea amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
2 -- N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
S. Korean, Russian diplomats discuss North Korea's recent missile test
3 -- N.K. leader attends tree planting event with party officials
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people