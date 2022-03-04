KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 UP 500
Yuhan 58,300 0
SLCORP 24,650 UP 50
DOOSAN 126,000 UP 5,500
DL 60,700 DN 500
HITEJINRO 36,350 UP 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,200 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 6,320 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 98,000 DN 600
KCC 330,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 85,300 DN 1,300
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,560 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 58,700 DN 200
SamsungElec 71,500 DN 1,400
NHIS 11,750 DN 150
DongwonInd 214,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 172,500 DN 5,000
AmoreG 48,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,570 UP 20
POSCO 291,500 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 23,150 DN 250
LotteChilsung 158,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 29,600 0
BukwangPharm 12,200 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 90,200 DN 2,400
Daewoong 31,050 UP 150
SSANGYONGCNE 7,820 UP 50
KAL 28,550 DN 250
TaekwangInd 1,016,000 DN 16,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,020 DN 30
LG Corp. 75,100 UP 1,000
SGBC 65,500 DN 700
Nongshim 309,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 86,500 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 115,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 12,800 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 UP 150
(MORE)
