Shinsegae 264,000 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 0

KIA CORP. 73,100 DN 700

SK hynix 124,500 DN 4,500

Youngpoong 680,000 UP 14,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,400 DN 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,950 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 189,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,950 DN 400

Kogas 45,700 UP 3,150

Hanwha 31,350 0

DB HiTek 69,700 DN 1,000

CJ 82,800 DN 2,100

LX INT 31,650 UP 1,850

DongkukStlMill 17,400 UP 350

TaihanElecWire 1,460 DN 115

Hyundai M&F INS 28,150 UP 100

Daesang 22,350 DN 100

HMM 35,400 UP 4,400

ShinpoongPharm 38,250 UP 3,150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,760 DN 160

SKC 136,000 DN 4,500

KPIC 161,000 DN 3,000

SamsungElecMech 165,500 DN 5,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 528,000 DN 23,000

GS Retail 26,800 DN 400

LS 51,200 UP 1,250

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 UP1000

GC Corp 187,500 UP 2,500

Ottogi 438,000 DN 500

GS E&C 44,550 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 6,010 DN 140

HtlShilla 81,200 UP 500

SK Discovery 39,950 DN 900

Hanmi Science 44,300 DN 650

KSOE 93,300 UP 1,800

Hanssem 79,000 UP 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 0

MS IND 24,400 DN 50

OCI 110,000 0

