KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 04, 2022

Shinsegae 264,000 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 0
KIA CORP. 73,100 DN 700
SK hynix 124,500 DN 4,500
Youngpoong 680,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,400 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,950 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 189,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,950 DN 400
Kogas 45,700 UP 3,150
Hanwha 31,350 0
DB HiTek 69,700 DN 1,000
CJ 82,800 DN 2,100
LX INT 31,650 UP 1,850
DongkukStlMill 17,400 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,460 DN 115
Hyundai M&F INS 28,150 UP 100
Daesang 22,350 DN 100
HMM 35,400 UP 4,400
ShinpoongPharm 38,250 UP 3,150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,760 DN 160
SKC 136,000 DN 4,500
KPIC 161,000 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 165,500 DN 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 528,000 DN 23,000
GS Retail 26,800 DN 400
LS 51,200 UP 1,250
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 UP1000
GC Corp 187,500 UP 2,500
Ottogi 438,000 DN 500
GS E&C 44,550 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 6,010 DN 140
HtlShilla 81,200 UP 500
SK Discovery 39,950 DN 900
Hanmi Science 44,300 DN 650
KSOE 93,300 UP 1,800
Hanssem 79,000 UP 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 0
MS IND 24,400 DN 50
OCI 110,000 0
(MORE)

