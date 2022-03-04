KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 44,700 UP 450
KorZinc 570,000 UP 18,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,020 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 81,600 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 56,000 UP 900
S-Oil 89,700 UP 400
LG Innotek 337,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 202,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 63,000 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 156,500 DN 4,000
ZINUS 74,500 DN 600
Hanchem 217,000 DN 6,000
DWS 57,200 UP 900
KEPCO 24,000 DN 100
SamsungSecu 42,250 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 UP 300
S-1 72,500 0
Mobis 225,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,300 UP 2,400
SKTelecom 56,400 UP 1,500
SNT MOTIV 43,600 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 38,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,600 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 4,080 UP 90
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 350
SK 229,500 DN 3,000
COWAY 69,900 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,700 DN 500
IBK 10,550 DN 150
DONGSUH 27,100 DN 200
SamsungEng 25,450 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 DN 2,500
Asiana Airlines 18,400 DN 550
PanOcean 7,100 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 DN 450
Handsome 35,700 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 23,300 UP 600
KT 32,500 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 0
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people