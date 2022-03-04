KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 18,100 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,600 DN 700
KT&G 80,900 UP 500
DHICO 21,700 UP 450
Doosanfc 39,100 DN 1,250
LG Display 18,600 DN 450
NCsoft 437,000 DN 22,500
KIWOOM 103,500 DN 1,000
DSME 26,850 UP 800
HDSINFRA 7,030 UP 60
DWEC 6,950 UP 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 374,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 40,050 UP 350
LGH&H 950,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 535,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 92,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 4,000
Celltrion 167,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,400 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,850 UP 100
NAVER 317,500 DN 8,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 94,700 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,500 DN 500
KIH 79,100 DN 900
GS 42,050 UP 350
CJ CGV 26,300 UP 50
LIG Nex1 74,600 UP 2,100
Fila Holdings 35,050 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,750 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,980 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 184,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 20,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 212,000 DN 500
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
(3rd LD) New cases top 240,000 for 1st time amid raging omicron
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people