KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 March 04, 2022

LOTTE TOUR 18,100 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,600 DN 700
KT&G 80,900 UP 500
DHICO 21,700 UP 450
Doosanfc 39,100 DN 1,250
LG Display 18,600 DN 450
NCsoft 437,000 DN 22,500
KIWOOM 103,500 DN 1,000
DSME 26,850 UP 800
HDSINFRA 7,030 UP 60
DWEC 6,950 UP 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 374,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 40,050 UP 350
LGH&H 950,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 535,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 92,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 4,000
Celltrion 167,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,400 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,850 UP 100
NAVER 317,500 DN 8,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 94,700 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,500 DN 500
KIH 79,100 DN 900
GS 42,050 UP 350
CJ CGV 26,300 UP 50
LIG Nex1 74,600 UP 2,100
Fila Holdings 35,050 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,750 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,980 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 184,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 20,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 212,000 DN 500
