KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 34,300 UP 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 57,500 DN 900
Hansae 22,800 DN 200
Youngone Corp 41,900 DN 600
CSWIND 65,200 UP 2,200
GKL 14,700 UP 150
KOLON IND 60,200 DN 900
HanmiPharm 263,500 DN 2,500
Meritz Financial 33,950 DN 1,100
BNK Financial Group 7,700 0
emart 135,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 44,800 DN 750
PIAM 44,400 0
HANJINKAL 52,800 UP 200
DoubleUGames 50,300 DN 500
CUCKOO 17,700 DN 150
COSMAX 84,700 DN 1,400
MANDO 46,500 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,250 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 UP 50
Netmarble 101,500 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 282,500 DN 16,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53700 UP800
ORION 90,000 DN 2,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,550 UP 600
BGF Retail 161,500 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 124,500 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 17,950 UP 750
HYOSUNG TNC 499,000 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 505,000 DN 5,000
SKBS 146,000 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,950 DN 200
KakaoBank 48,700 UP 100
HYBE 278,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 121,000 DN 4,500
DL E&C 131,000 DN 500
kakaopay 143,500 DN 3,500
SKSQUARE 53,000 DN 2,100
(END)
-
