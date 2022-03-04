Ahn likely to join Yoon on campaign trail from this weekend: aides
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, who dropped out of the presidential race to support the main opposition's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, is likely to join Yoon's campaign trail starting this weekend, officials from his party said Friday.
Ahn of the People's Party has been staying low key since he declared his support for Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) and withdrew his candidacy Thursday.
"Ahn has been making some phone calls to people who helped his campaign since yesterday," an official with Ahn's party said. "He will definitely go to Yoon's campaign rallies, but since there is a backlash from some party members, he is expected to join Yoon's campaign this weekend."
After Ahn announced his endorsement of Yoon, some angry party members rushed to the website of the People's Party and criticized Ahn, with posts like "The best comedy in the country's political history" and "What about your promise to us?"
Some of them also said on the website that they will quit the party.
Ahn has apologized to his supporters following his decision to drop out of the race for Yoon.
He sent text messages to party members Thursday and also uploaded a handwritten letter on his Facebook page Friday to express his apology. Ahn is also scheduled to have a live Youtube broadcast later in the day to explain his decision.
"You people supported me because you care about the country and want to make a better world," Ahn said in his letter. "That is why I feel so sorry."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
