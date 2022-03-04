Seoul shares snap 4-day winning streak on escalating Ukraine crisis, inflation scare
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped to end their four-day winning streak on Friday as investors were spooked by a fire at an Ukraine nuclear plant and U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments on the Ukraine war's impact on the U.S. economy. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 33.65 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 2713.43 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 756 million shares worth some 12.2 trillion won (US$10 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 488 to 361.
Institutions and foreigners offloaded a net 425 billion won and 585 billion won, respectively, while retail investors bought a net 989 billion won.
Stocks opened lower tracking overnight plunges on Wall Street that stemmed from rising tensions in Ukraine.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.56 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.29 percent, largely on concerns that the war in Ukraine may push up the commodity prices and peg the global economic recovery.
"Investors are concerned that the Ukraine crisis could drag on. In line with that, Fed's chair Jerome Powell's comments about the possible impact of the war on the U.S. economy also seemed to weigh on the investors' sentiment," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Park Kwang-nam said.
Also, South Korea's consumer prices grew more than 3 percent for the fifth straight month in February as energy costs spiked amid the Ukraine crisis.
The consumer prices rose 3.7 percent on-year last month, compared with a 3.6 percent on-year gain in January, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.92 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 3.49 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.46 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 2.82 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 4.12 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,214.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.6 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
