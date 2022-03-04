Sacheon Aerospace Manufacturing Ind. to raise 2.8 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:51 March 04, 2022
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Sacheon Aerospace Manufacturing Ind. Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 2.8 billion won (US$2.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5.6 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
