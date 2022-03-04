Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
Ahn likely to join Yoon on campaign trail from this weekend: aides
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo, who dropped out of the presidential race to support the main opposition's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, is likely to join Yoon's campaign trail starting this weekend, officials from his party said Friday.
Ahn of the People's Party has been staying low key since he declared his support for Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) and withdrew his candidacy Thursday.
Woman arrested over 3-yr-old daughter's death by apparent starvation
SEOUL -- A woman in her 20s was put under emergency arrest in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Friday on suspicion of leaving her 3-year-old daughter to starve to death, police said.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, called the Ulsan Fire Department on Thursday evening to report that her daughter was not breathing, according to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Polling stations packed on 1st day of early voting
SEOUL -- Long voting lines were formed at many polling stations across South Korea on Friday, as the two-day early voting got under way for next week's presidential election.
A polling station at the Yeonje Ward office in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was seen packed with voters around noon, mostly nearby office workers coming to vote during their lunch breaks.
Military reports 1,225 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- The military on Friday reported 1,225 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 22,916.
The new cases included 766 from the Army, 170 from the Air Force, 110 from the Navy, 90 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 80 from the Marine Corps.
(3rd LD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korea won an exemption from the United States' expanded export restrictions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.
The move came as South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with senior U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday and the two sides agreed to include South Korea in the U.S.' list of exempt countries.
(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 4-day winning streak, won at 19-month low on escalating Ukraine crisis, inflation scare
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dropped to end their four-day winning streak on Friday as investors were spooked by a fire at an Ukraine nuclear plant and U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments on the Ukraine war's impact on the U.S. economy.
The Korean won sharply fell to the 19-month low against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 33.65 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 2,713.43 points.
'Minari' actress Youn Yuh-jung to present at this year's Oscars
SEOUL -- Youn Yuh-jung, who became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar last year, will present at this year's event, organizers have said.
The veteran actress is among the six big-name figures set to present at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday (U.S. time) on social media.
