(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple missiles toward East Sea: source

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from at least two locations Sunday, an informed source here said.

Earlier in the day, the South's military announced it had detected the North's 18th show of force this year and the third since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office on May 10 with a pledge to get tough on the recalcitrant regime.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) sent a related text message to reporters at around 9:10 a.m. without providing additional details.

The North test-fired a suspected new-type ICBM and two apparent short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 25 right after U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Seoul and Tokyo.

South Korean and U.S. government officials said Pyongyang seems to have completed preparations for another nuclear test.

