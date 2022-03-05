Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Turnout of first-day early voting hits record high of 17.57 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party warns of backlash from merger of opposition candidates; opposition stresses yearning for regime change (Kookmin Daily)
-- Turnout of first-day early voting hits record high of 17.57 percent (Donga Ilbo)
-- Early voting hottest ever (Segye Times)
-- Continue or change: 7.77 mln already cast ballots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Yoon neck and neck; turnout of first-day early voting hits all-time high of 17.57 percent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 7.76 mln already cast ballots (Hankyoreh)
-- Strong wildfire threatens nuclear power plant, LNG base (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 7.76 mln cast ballots on first day of early voting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 7.76 mln cast ballots on first day of early voting (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
