Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 05, 2022
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 04/-1 Sunny 0
Suwon 05/-1 Sunny 0
Cheongju 07/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 08/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 11/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 10/04 Sunny 0
Busan 11/06 Sunny 0
