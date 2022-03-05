Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 05, 2022

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 04/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 05/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 07/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 08/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 10/04 Sunny 0

Busan 11/06 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!