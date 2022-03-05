Samsung to donate US$6 mln to help Ukrainian refugees
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker, said Saturday it will donate US$6 million to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees.
"We're pushing to send humanitarian relief materials in cooperation with international organizations," the company said. "We decided to donate $6 million to groups like the Ukrainian Red Cross Society."
The amount includes $1 million in consumer electronics, the company said, adding voluntary donations from employees will also be delivered.
This makes Samsung the second big conglomerate in South Korea, after SK, to pledge humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.
(END)
