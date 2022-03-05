NSC to hold emergency meeting over N. Korea's projectile launch
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) is set to hold an emergency meeting Saturday over North Korea's launch of an unidentified projectile, Cheong Wa Dae said.
National security adviser Suh Hoon will preside over the meeting from 10 a.m., Cheong Wa Dae said. North Korea fired the unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said, in the North's ninth show of force this year.
The North's latest show of force came just four days before South Korea holds a presidential election.
The launch came less than a week after North Korea claimed to have conducted a test for development of a "reconnaissance satellite" despite South Korea's characterization of it as a ballistic missile launch.
The North conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia
-
(LEAD) Daily infections top 260,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(4th LD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia