(LEAD) NSC condemns N. Korea's launch of ballistic missile
(ATTN: UPDATES with statement)
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile and called for Pyongyang to immediately stop acts that raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the meeting, shortly after North Korea fired an unidentified projectile, which was later described by the South's military as a ballistic missile, toward the East Sea.
NSC members said that North Korea's repeated firing of ballistic missiles "goes against peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," a Cheong Wa Dae statement said.
The NSC "condemned" the North's firing of ballistic missiles that "violate U.N. Security Council resolutions," it said.
Saturday's launch, which marked the North's ninth show of force this year, came just four days before South Korea holds a presidential election.
The launch came less than a week after North Korea claimed to have conducted a test for development of a "reconnaissance satellite" despite South Korea's characterization of it as a ballistic missile launch.
The North conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia
-
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(4th LD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia