Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 March 05, 2022

March 6

1883 -- King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) proclaims the Taegeukgi to be the formal national flag.

1958 -- Twenty-six South Koreans return home after being held in North Korea for almost three weeks. They were taken to the North on Feb. 16 when a group of communist spies hijacked their plane en route to Seoul from Busan. The North did not return the plane.

1979 -- South Korea and Mexico sign a visa exemption agreement.

1985 -- President Chun Doo-hwan lifts a ban on political activity imposed against a number of opposition leaders and other key figures, including Kim Dae-jung, Kim Young-sam and Kim Jong-pil. Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung were both later elected president and Kim Jong-pil served as prime minister under Kim Dae-jung's government in the late 1990s.

2015 -- A 55-year-old South Korean activist, Kim Ki-jong, is taken into custody on charges of attempting to murder U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert the previous day. Kim slashed the ambassador five times with a 25-centimeter fruit knife at a performance hall in Seoul where the envoy was to give a speech. The wounds, though not life-threatening, required more than 80 stitches on the right side of Lippert's face.

2018 -- South Korea and North Korea agree to hold a summit of their leaders in late April. Chung Eui-yong, top presidential security adviser in Seoul, said the third-ever inter-Korean summit, between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, would be held at the Peace House, a South Korean facility in the joint security area of Panmunjom, located just south of the inter-Korean border.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!