Hyundai Steel worker killed in factory accident
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- A worker died at a plant of South Korea's major steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. on Saturday after being run over by a steel structure, the labor ministry said.
The 24-year-old worker, affiliated with a service provider for the company, was struck by a steel structure at a factory in the western county of Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, at around 1:40 p.m. while on duty.
The labor ministry ordered the steelmaker to suspend the operation and has been conducting a probe into exactly what caused the case and if there were any illegalities.
From January, a new industrial accident punishment law went into effect, under which owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won in the event of serious workplace accidents.
The accident took place just three days after a 57-year-old worker of the steelmaker died after falling into a melting pot at a mill in the western city of Dangjin.
The steelmaker has come under criticism over a series of deadly workplace accidents. Since 2007, around 30 workers have been killed on duty, though Hyundai has vowed to seek measures to ensure the safety of its workers.
